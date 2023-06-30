Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after fan vote

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after listening to its fans. The Spanish soccer club says its members voted to revert to the badge that had been replaced by a more modern design amid widespread criticism six years ago. Atletico said nearly 78,000 of the club’s more than 138,000 members participated in the vote, with 88% choosing the previous badge. The old emblem will not return until the 2024-25 season as the club needs time to implement the “complex, massive and costly process” of replacing the design.

