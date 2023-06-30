Khris Middleton agrees to remain with the Bucks on a 3-year, $102 million deal, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says three-time All-Star wing Khris Middleton has agreed to terms on a three-year, $102 million deal that will keep him with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced. This move comes after Middleton had declined a $40.4 million player option for the upcoming season to become a free agent.

