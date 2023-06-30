Leipzig signs Fábio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League. Carvalho signed for Liverpool last year after scoring 10 goals for Fulham on the way to promotion from the second division. Carvalho played 21 times for Liverpool in all competitions last season but his game time dried up in the second half of the season. He made only two brief Premier League substitute appearances after the new year and played once in the Champions League and once in the FA Cup.

