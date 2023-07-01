Capitals acquire defenseman Joel Edmunson in a trade with the Canadiens

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have acquired Joel Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman. Montreal is retaining half of Edmundson’s salary in the final year of his contract. That means Washington gets him at a bargain salary cap hit of $1.75 million. Edmundson helped St. Louis win the Stanley Cup in 2019. An injury limited him to 61 games last season with Montreal.

