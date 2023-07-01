Climate activists disrupt London Pride march to protest corporate sponsorship

LONDON (AP) — Climate activists have briefly halted the dance-filled London Pride march by blocking a float sponsored by Coca-Cola. Seven members of the group Just Stop Oil were arrested on Saturday after protesting march organizers for accepting sponsorship money from “high-polluting industries.” The protest stopped the march for a little more than 15 minutes until police carried the protesters away. The demonstration was the latest in a long line of disruptive actions by the group Just Stop Oil in its campaign to stop new oil and gas projects. This was the 51st year of London’s Pride march. The theme of “Never March Alone” was adopted in support of transgender and non-binary people.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.