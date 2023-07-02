Conor Daly is replacing Simon Pagenaud for the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

Simon Pagenaud was not cleared to run Sunday’s IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio after a spectacular wreck in practice in which his car flipped seven times through a gravel trap. Pagenaud was uninjured in Saturday’s crash but did not receive the clearance needed to start the race. Conor Daly is stepping into his car for Meyer Shank Racing. He had a full-time ride with Ed Carpenter Racing earlier this season before parting ways following the street race in Detroit. Daly has made eight starts at Mid-Ohio and has finished as high as sixth as a rookie in 2016.

