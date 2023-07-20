England goalkeeper Earps disappointed that her Women’s World Cup shirts aren’t on sale for fans

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England goalkeeper Mary Earps says Nike’s decision to not sell her jerseys during the Women’s World Cup is “hugely disappointing.” After trying to negotiate behind closed doors for months, Earps went public ahead of England’s opener Saturday against Haiti in Brisbane. Earps says “I can’t really sugar-coat this, so I am not going to try. It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful.” Earps says its unfair on young goalkeepers who want to buy an England shirt. Instead they’ll have to choose another position. Earps decided to launch her own line of shirts and people are calling it “Mearps Merch.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.