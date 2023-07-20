Skip to Content
Troubled Zambia looking to shake up Women’s World Cup in debut

By LUKE VARGAS
Associated Press

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Zambia’s coach is under investigation for sexual assault, its star player got banned from a key African tournament and at 77th the team has the lowest ranking of any at the Women’s World Cup. And yet the Copper Queens are coming off a surprise win over Germany and know how to score. Heading into its opener Saturday against Japan, Zambia’s team doesn’t see itself as a lost cause but as one with more than a chance. Zambia coach Bruce Mwape says “As far as I’m concerned, we cannot consider ourselves as underdogs. Others will look at us as underdogs, not ourselves.”

