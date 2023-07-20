Troubled Zambia looking to shake up Women’s World Cup in debut

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Zambia’s coach is under investigation for sexual assault, its star player got banned from a key African tournament and at 77th the team has the lowest ranking of any at the Women’s World Cup. And yet the Copper Queens are coming off a surprise win over Germany and know how to score. Heading into its opener Saturday against Japan, Zambia’s team doesn’t see itself as a lost cause but as one with more than a chance. Zambia coach Bruce Mwape says “As far as I’m concerned, we cannot consider ourselves as underdogs. Others will look at us as underdogs, not ourselves.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.