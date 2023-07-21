Some top US sports leagues have specific anti-hazing policies, others do not
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with hazing issues over the past decade. They range from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s bullying of a Miami teammate to Major League Baseball banning rookies from dressing up as women. Of the four major U.S. leagues, baseball appears to have the most extensive anti-hazing and anti-bullying policy. The NBA said hazing was prohibited in its operations manual. The NFL and NHL don’t appear to have specific guidelines. They say any potential hazing issues are covered in personal conduct or anti-discrimination policies.