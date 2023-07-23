Dare to dive from 27 meters or 90 feet? Impact is like a car crash at 85 kph — 50 mph

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American Matt Cooper and his Dutch wife Ginni van Katwijk are high divers. They take risks diving off platforms that are taller than many buildings. In the World Aquatics Championships this week, men will dive from heights of 27 meters — that’s about 90 feet — and women go from 20 — or 66 feet. Matt says the impact of going off a nine-story building into a tank of water is like a car crash at 85 kph — or 50 mph. Injuries are common as they try to manage the danger and stoke the adrenaline.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.