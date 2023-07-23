World’s biggest recreational bike ride begins anew for golden anniversary trek across Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — What bills itself as “the world’s longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event” is larger than ever this year as RAGBRAI celebrates its golden anniversary. The brainchild of a couple of writers from The Des Moines Register in 1973, the ride begins with a dip of the rear tire in the Missouri River and ends seven days later with a ceremonial dip of the front tire in the Mississippi. In between, a crowd that could push 50,000 — including one AP Sports Writer — will pedal upwards of 100 miles each day across the rolling Iowa farmland in a caravan that has been likened to Woodstock on wheels.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.