De La Cruz launches a mammoth homer, but the Brewers edge the Reds 3-2 in their division showdown

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a game-winning single, Sal Frelick launched his first major league home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in their NL Central showdown. Milwaukee overcame a colossal two-run homer by rookie Elly De La Cruz, who was robbed of a home run earlier on a leaping catch by center fielder Joey Wiemer. Despite going 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position, the first-place Brewers moved 1½ games ahead of Cincinnati, which had won five straight. All-Star closer Alexis Díaz entered in the bottom of the ninth inning and didn’t get an out for the Reds. Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth for Milwaukee to earn the win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.