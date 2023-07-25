Philippines shocks co-host New Zealand 1-0 for its first win at the Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — With its first goal at its first Women’s World Cup the unfavored Philippines achieved its first win with a 1-0 upset over co-host New Zealand. It was made contentious when a potential equalizer from New Zealand was disallowed for offside. New Zealand achieved its first World Cup win when it upset favored Norway in the opening match of the tournament five days ago. For the first time in six World Cups the Football Ferns went into a match as favorite and with a chance to progress to the round of 16. But Sarina Bolden scored the Philippines’ historic match-winner from its first shot on goal in the 24th minute to flip the script and silence a packed crowd of 33,000.

