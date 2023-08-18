Poor air quality and spotty showers this afternoon

Expect to see the smoky haze remain over the region as the smoke from the Bedrock and Lookout fires drift into Central Oregon. There is some chance that smoke from the fires burning in SW Oregon and Northern California may migrate our way as well providing a smoky haze both of our weekend days and nights. Smoke may slowly drop south from Canada today as well, so we need to watch a variety of directions for the smoky pattern.

Temperatures today will be in the low to middle 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some isolated showers are expected to pop up late in the day, so keep the rain gear handy.

The other weather feature to keep an eye on will be Hilary. The major hurricane is currently moving north through the Eastern Pacific and is expected to make landfall in Southern California sometime Sunday afternoon or evening. The forecast track brings this feature into the Great Basin by Monday morning.

Oregon can expect to see some rain in our SE Counties late Sunday and off and on Monday and Tuesday. The bulk of the rain is likely to remain east, but it is close enough to generate some cause for concern.

We will continue to monitor the track of Hilary and the potential impacts for our region.

Stay safe.

