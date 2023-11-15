Brown has 24 as Tennessee State takes down Portland 75-65

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christian Brown’s 24 points helped Tennessee State defeat Portland 75-65 on Wednesday.

Brown shot 8 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Tigers (3-0). EJ Bellinger scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. shot 5 for 15, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Tyler Robertson led the way for the Pilots (3-1) with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Vukasin Masic added 15 points for Portland. In addition, Tyler Harris finished with 11 points, three steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.