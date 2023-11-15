Minibus taxi crashes head on with truck in Zimbabwe, leaving 22 dead

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Police in Zimbabwe say a minibus taxi crashed head on with a truck, killing 22 people. Two others were injured and taken to a hospital after the accident on Tuesday night, a police spokesman said. The accident occurred on a highway linking the country’s second-largest city, Bulawayo, with Beitbridge, a town bordering neighboring South Africa. Road accidents are common in Zimbabwe, where some drivers overload their vehicles and exceed the speed limit. The poor condition of Zimbabwe’s roads has also been blamed for contributing to crashes, despite government efforts to pave some major highways in recent years.

By FARAI MUTSAKA By Associated Press

