Hummel clears DCSO deputy in fatal crash near Alfalfa after attempted traffic stop, pursuit

Says deputy 'acted completely appropriately' in trying to stop weaving driver

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Thursday his investigation found no misconduct by a sheriff’s deputy who pursued a suspected DUII driver near Alfalfa who was speeding and weaving into oncoming traffic before she crashed into a rock embankment and died earlier this week.

Lisa Peaslee, 50, was driving around 7 p.m. Monday on Johnson Ranch Road, north of Alfalfa when a deputy observed her going 90 to 100 mph, Hummel said. (An area resident said and online record indicated she lived at a home on the road.)

“The deputy also observed her weaving across the center line on multiple occasions, including into oncoming traffic,” Hummel said. “The deputy suspected Ms. Peaslee of driving under the influence of intoxicants, so he turned on his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.”

But the driver did not stop, the DA, and instead kept going, at about 90 mph. Just under a minute (57 seconds) after the deputy turned on his lights and siren, Hummel said, Peaslee drove off the road and crashed into a rock outcropping. She died at the scene.

Peaslee’s toxicology results are pending, Hummel said.

The DA said he “investigated the circumstances surrounding this incident and determined the death of Ms. Peaslee was accidental, and no misconduct was committed by the deputy who initiated the attempted traffic stop."

Hummel issued this statement in announcing his decision:

“Ms. Peaslee’s family and friends lost someone they love, and my heart goes out to them for their loss. Whenever a member of the criminal justice community is even tangentially involved in the death of a person, I personally review the facts of the case, regardless of whether initially it seems like nothing inappropriate occurred. The public deserves to know that every death that occurs during any sort of interaction whatsoever with law enforcement is taken seriously by their criminal justice leaders. After reviewing the circumstances of Ms. Peaslee’s death, I conclude that the Sheriff’s Deputy who initiated the attempted stop of her car acted completely appropriately.”

The deputy, whose name was not released, was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident, as is standard procedure during such an investigation, Sgt. Jayson Janes said earlier this week.