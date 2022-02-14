2 deaths on back-to-back days on slopes of Mt. Bachelor spark discussion of ski safety

(Update: adding video, comments from viewers online, Mt. Bachelor)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since Friday, two people died at Mt. Bachelor, and a third was flown to St. Charles Bend after a medical emergency.

Mt. Bachelor is not offering any further statement beyond what they released on Saturday.

But the three days in a row of air ambulance call-outs have sparked a serious conversation in the skiing community about the recent mountain conditions, and the risks involved.

Friday afternoon around 12:25, Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded to an injured skier, who was wearing a helmet.

A witness says he hit his head. By 1 p.m., the 66-year-old skier was pronounced dead.

Nearly 24 hours later, ski patrol responded to another injured skier.

The 60-year old man also reportedly was wearing a helmet when he hit a tree.

A medical helicopter landed, but was called off, and the man was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.

Then on Sunday morning, an Air Link helicopter was called to Mt. Bachelor again for a medical emergency.

A 64-year-old man was taken to St. Charles Bend. No further details about his condition have been released.

Three days of serious incidents, including two deaths, have gotten the ski community talking.

One viewer told NewsChannel 21 in an online comment:

“We left early on Friday as we’d never seen so many accidents, close calls, and out-of-control skiers and snowboarders … Prayers for the lost and injured, and kudos for ski patrol, but Bachelor needs to pay more attention to out of control skiers and riders.”

In the Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook group, one member, who said a friend of his was skiing with Friday’s victim, said:

“The accidents almost always have nothing to do with marking off piste hazards, or what Mt Bachelor does or does not do, and everything to do with the skiers inability to arrest a slide when he or she goes down on fast snow at speed. I say this because conflating the issue by blaming the resort or the industry does nothing to make us safer and doesn't reflect the realities of the data.”

There are a number of other posts with lengthy comment sections addressing the conditions on the mountain currently, and where to go from here.

Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said in a statement saturday:

"We are heartbroken and in shock that two of our guests have tragically passed away on our mountain in the past two days. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed. The entire Mt Bachelor community is grieving with you tonight.”