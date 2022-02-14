2 deaths on back-to-back days on slopes of Mt. Bachelor spark discussion of ski safety
(Update: adding video, comments from viewers online, Mt. Bachelor)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since Friday, two people died at Mt. Bachelor, and a third was flown to St. Charles Bend after a medical emergency.
Mt. Bachelor is not offering any further statement beyond what they released on Saturday.
But the three days in a row of air ambulance call-outs have sparked a serious conversation in the skiing community about the recent mountain conditions, and the risks involved.
Friday afternoon around 12:25, Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded to an injured skier, who was wearing a helmet.
A witness says he hit his head. By 1 p.m., the 66-year-old skier was pronounced dead.
Nearly 24 hours later, ski patrol responded to another injured skier.
The 60-year old man also reportedly was wearing a helmet when he hit a tree.
A medical helicopter landed, but was called off, and the man was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.
Then on Sunday morning, an Air Link helicopter was called to Mt. Bachelor again for a medical emergency.
A 64-year-old man was taken to St. Charles Bend. No further details about his condition have been released.
Three days of serious incidents, including two deaths, have gotten the ski community talking.
One viewer told NewsChannel 21 in an online comment:
“We left early on Friday as we’d never seen so many accidents, close calls, and out-of-control skiers and snowboarders … Prayers for the lost and injured, and kudos for ski patrol, but Bachelor needs to pay more attention to out of control skiers and riders.”
In the Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook group, one member, who said a friend of his was skiing with Friday’s victim, said:
“The accidents almost always have nothing to do with marking off piste hazards, or what Mt Bachelor does or does not do, and everything to do with the skiers inability to arrest a slide when he or she goes down on fast snow at speed. I say this because conflating the issue by blaming the resort or the industry does nothing to make us safer and doesn't reflect the realities of the data.”
There are a number of other posts with lengthy comment sections addressing the conditions on the mountain currently, and where to go from here.
Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said in a statement saturday:
"We are heartbroken and in shock that two of our guests have tragically passed away on our mountain in the past two days. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed. The entire Mt Bachelor community is grieving with you tonight.”
Comments
6 Comments
Free will, people aren’t forced to partake in these inherently risky activities. We shouldn’t seek to hold the hands of human beings from cradle to grave, if these people are paying to do these activities it is assumed they are apprised of the risks. We can make things in life safer but there are limits, life happens and so does death at any point in our journeys. Tip your hats in remembrance and move on, leave the families affected to reminisce and contemplate the what-ifs, the world can’t stop every time a mountaineer falls to their death or a thrill seeker gets more thrill than they bargained for. If you want to be safe stay at home indoors, but I should warn you, an errant asteroid doesn’t care if you are outside or inside. The point… nothing’s guaranteed in this life, all the more reason to mindfully appreciate each and every day.
Nicely said. I dropped my top speed down 10mph today to 33mph. I know the risk and made some changes due to conditions. Not hard to do.
I think some novice skiers see someone skiing down fast and assume that is reckless skiing, maybe for the fact they themselves could never imagine skiing at such a speed while being in control. And that’s not to say there aren’t individuals on the mountain skiing at excessive speeds, especially on crowded runs that should modify one’s speed. But I would suggest some of the actual reckless skiing occurs by people who’s skiing ability belongs on greens and yet they choose to go over to Northwest or Summit. And because they aren’t skilled to be on anything past Marshmellow or Avalanche they end up zigzagging erratically and making it very difficult for those going down with them to try and predict their movements. This to me is far more of an issue concerning mountain safety versus someone highly experienced and skilled going fast. Accidents of course can happen regardless, and speed increases the chance of an accident being worse, but let’s not over exaggerate the risk of these skiers versus the ones most likely to hit you, or cause a crash. My suggestion would be to encourage individuals to stay on runs that they are truly skilled to ski.
Spot on
Did you? Most people don’t advance unless they challenge themselves to try a more difficult run. If someone is highly experienced and skilled at going fast then they should be experienced to know when it’s time to slow down.
Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.