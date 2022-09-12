Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
Published 7:44 PM

Injury pickup crash sparks 1-acre brush fire on Highway 26 north of Madras

Jefferson County Fire & EMS

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pickup crash into dry vegetation on U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras Monday afternoon sent the driver to the hospital and sparked a wildfire that crews stopped at about an acre.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS crews responded around 4:25 p.m. to the crash reported at Highway 26 and Danube Drive, about six miles north of Madras, Fire Chief Jeff Blake said. They found the pickup off the roadway, with flames around it.

Bystanders removed the driver from the pickup before first responders arrived, Blake said. The occupant was taken to St. Charles Madras.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS was provided mutual-aid assistance by ODOT, Warm Springs Fire & Life Safety, BIA, the BLM and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content