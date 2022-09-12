Injury pickup crash sparks 1-acre brush fire on Highway 26 north of Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pickup crash into dry vegetation on U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras Monday afternoon sent the driver to the hospital and sparked a wildfire that crews stopped at about an acre.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS crews responded around 4:25 p.m. to the crash reported at Highway 26 and Danube Drive, about six miles north of Madras, Fire Chief Jeff Blake said. They found the pickup off the roadway, with flames around it.

Bystanders removed the driver from the pickup before first responders arrived, Blake said. The occupant was taken to St. Charles Madras.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS was provided mutual-aid assistance by ODOT, Warm Springs Fire & Life Safety, BIA, the BLM and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.