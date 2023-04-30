Drunken driver kills 2 in Washington hit-and-run, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A suspected drunken driver struck and killed two pedestrians in a rural area west of Spokane and then fled the scene, Washington state authorities said Sunday.

A 29-year-old female driver was later arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of hit-and-run.

Deputies responded just before midnight Saturday to a report of a person lying in a ditch along a roadway, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Responding emergency personnel found a woman and man dead in the ditch.

About 40 minutes later, a deputy responded to a call of a pickup truck in a ditch and found the suspect, who appeared intoxicated, the sheriff’s office said. The truck’s front end was damaged, and its license matched a license plate found at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run.