US park service, tourism group partner to highlight tribes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Park Service has partnered with a tourism association to ensure the contributions of Native Americans are incorporated into exhibits and programming at sites across the country. The park service says it highlights the history of Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians throughout the year. The five-year agreement with the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association will expand opportunities. The chief executive of the association says previous partnerships at individual park sites have boosted awareness of nearby tribes. She pointed to the Juan Bautista de Anza and the Lewis & Clark national historic trails.