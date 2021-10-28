Facebook Inc.: A look at other corporate rebranding efforts

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook Inc. says it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., joining a long list of companies that have tried to rebrand themselves over the years. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company will focus on the “metaverse,” a virtual computer-generated space where people can interact. The move comes as the company deals with the fallout from the Facebook Papers, which have revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created across the world. A corporate rebranding strategy sometimes works — such as Andersen Consulting, which changed its name to Accenture. But sometimes it fails, like when Tribune Co. tried to rebrand as Tronc and was widely ridiculed.