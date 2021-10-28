Merck envisions billions from COVID-19 treatment sales

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Merck fell out of the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year but could vault to head of the pack for treatments in 2022. Company executives told analysts on Thursday that the drugmaker’s potential antiviral, molnupiravir, may generate $5 billion to $7 billion in sales through next year. That could include as much as $1 billion this year. The company has asked for authorization in both the U.S. and Europe for what would be the first pill to treat COVID-19. All other treatments backed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration require an IV or injection.