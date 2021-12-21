France seeks to avoid a lockdown with tougher vaccine rules

PARIS (AP) — Facing a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, France’s government is trying to push through a law requiring vaccination to enter any restaurant and many other public places. Officials are also warning of tougher measures if the current surge of infections doesn’t recede. The government dropped efforts to require a health pass for all workplaces, however. French Prime Minister Jean Castex spent Tuesday meeting with mayors and lawmakers to persuade them to support tougher vaccine rules. French travelers and families, meanwhile, are flocking to virus testing tents ahead of the holidays. France currently has 16,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 60% of the country’s ICU beds are occupied by virus patients.