Mexico’s energy reform strains ties with US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico, officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. After the visit by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he received a list of U.S. firms with complaints and said he would “review them if they believe there has been an injustice.” Last year, López Obrador proposed restricting sales by private power generators.