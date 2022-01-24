Feds launch website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government has launched a revamped Child Tax Credit website meant to help people who were eligible for the expanded tax credit under last year’s pandemic relief bill claim the second half of the payment they were due. The website includes a new tool that will help filers determine their eligibility and how to get the credit. Many families became eligible for the credit after President Joe Biden expanded the credit as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Families received half of their expanded 2021 credit on a monthly basis and the other half will be received once they file their taxes. The enhanced portion of the child tax credit program has since lapsed.