Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey’s Istanbul

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Heavy snowfall has disrupted air and road traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey’s largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow. The snowstorm, named Elpida, or “hope,” in Greece, snarled traffic in both Athens and Istanbul, a metropolis of 16 million people. Istanbul’s Disaster Coordination Center AKOM says an Icelandic low-pressure system is behind the cold front and precipitation. In Greece, authorities warned the public to limit outdoor movements to only essential ones on Monday and Tuesday, while schools in many areas were closed.