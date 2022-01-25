Biden to meet Qatar leader as energy worries loom in Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the ruling emir of Qatar at the White House on Monday. The visit comes as U.S. and European allies are scrambling to put together contingency plans to meet Europe’s energy needs should supplies be impacted by Russia further invading Ukraine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plan to discuss Middle East security, ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, the situation in Afghanistan and more. Qatar is one of the world’s larger suppliers of liquefied natural gas and is among countries that the U.S. is hoping could aid Europe should a Russian invasion of Ukraine lead to Moscow stemming the flow of energy.