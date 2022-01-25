Grace Kelly’s granddaughter appears on horseback for Chanel

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Huge spinning wheels, “floating” wooden blocks and suspended geometric shapes hovered over a surreal mini gold course Tuesday at Chanel’s remarkable couture show. This sublime, avant-garde decor was the work of Xavier Veilhan and marked the first time in its history that Chanel has entrusted a contemporary artist for staging. Chanel designer Virginie Viard said the art backdrop was not just decor but the collection’s creative starting block. She said “these geometric shapes made me want contrasts, a great lightness and a lot of freshness: ethereal dresses that float as if suspended.” Chanel then produced a relatively pared down aesthetic for spring wiith matching tweeds, minimalist touches, clean curved peplums and lots of white.