Michigan OKs $824M in incentives for GM’s EV, battery plants

By DAVID EGGERT and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s economic development board has approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for General Motors Co. to put electric vehicle and battery plants in its home state, adding as many as 4,000 jobs. The Detroit-based automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion Township assembly factory to make electric pickup trucks and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion with a joint venture building a third U.S. battery cell plant in Lansing. The package was authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday. Michigan last year missed out on three Ford Motor Co. battery factories and an electric vehicle assembly plant that were placed in southern states.