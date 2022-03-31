Italy: Russia won’t seek payment in rubles for natural gas

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he’s received assurances from Russia’s leader that European companies wouldn’t have to pay for gas in rubles, similar to pledges received by Germany, and diffused fears that Russia would cut off supplies. Draghi said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured him during a 40-minute phone call the before that “existing contracts remain in force” and that “European companies will continue to pay in dollars and euros.” Draghi also says Europe is pushing for a cap on gas prices with Russia, saying its payments are financing the war in Ukraine and the prices being paid by Europe are out of line with the global market.