UK opens criminal probe into P&O Ferries over crew firings

LONDON (AP) — Britain has launched a criminal investigation has begun into P&O Ferries after the company fired almost 800 U.K.-based crew without warning so they could be replaced by cheaper contract staff. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Friday that the Insolvency Service had opened ”formal criminal and civil investigations.” The Dubai-owned company has acknowledged it broke the law by not consulting unions before the mass firings on March 17. But it says there was no other way to stop the ferry operator from going under. The British government has vowed to reverse the sackings. It says it will introduce legislation that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea.