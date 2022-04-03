Drug shortages persist in Russia after start of Ukraine war

By The Associated Press

Shortages of some vital drugs have appeared in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and have persisted throughout the month of March. Experts and health authorities insist the shortages are temporary and are due to panic-buying and logistical difficulties for suppliers stemming from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. But there are worries that high-quality medications will keep disappearing in the Russian market. About a dozen people contacted by The Associated Press in different cities in late March said they had spent days searching for certain thyroid medications, types of insulin or even a popular pain-relieving syrup for children.