Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Foreign outrage is mounting over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine. Germany’s defense minister reacted to the new evidence by saying Europe must consider stepping up penalties for Moscow by boycotting its gas exports, an economically painful step European leaders previously avoided. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned attacks on civilians after bodies were found with signs of torture in areas abandoned by Russian forces. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called reports of rape and other atrocities by Russian soldiers “beyond reprehensible.” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed in a video shown during the Grammy Awards for musicians and other artists to help tell the story of Russia’s invasion.