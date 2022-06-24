Airline merger: Frontier sweetens offer for Spirit Airlines
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
The bidding war over Spirit Airlines is heating up again. On Friday, Frontier Airlines sweetened its offer for the rival discount airline. Frontier is adding $2 in cash to its previous offer of $2.13 in cash and just under two shares of Frontier for each share of Spirit. And Frontier is raising the amount it would pay Spirit if antitrust regulators stop the deal to $350 million, matching JetBlue’s proposed breakup fee. Spirit says its board is sticking with a recommendation that shareholders approve the Frontier bid next week.