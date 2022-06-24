Giffords documentary comes as gun debates stay center stage

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

For two years, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords allowed a film crew to shadow her and husband Sen. Mark Kelly. The result is a film titled “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down.” An intimate look at Giffords’ recovery after the 2011 shooting that changed her life. But it’s also an insider view of how the couple navigated gun control campaigns and a Senate campaign during a pandemic. The movie could not be any timelier on the heels of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Gun reform debates have been raging in government, schools and the U.S. Supreme Court. The documentary is from the same team behind Academy Award-nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary “RBG.” The Giffords film arrives in theaters July 15.