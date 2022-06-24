Solidarity behind Ukraine’s Russia fight atop summit agendas

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Back-to-back world leader summits in Europe this weekend will focus on uniting Western nations behind Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion and overcoming Turkey’s opposition to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. Afterward, NATO member countries will meet Wednesday and Thursday in Madrid. Other topics for the leaders include climate change, the global economy and inflation, energy, food security and countering China’s rise. President Joe Biden will attend both summits.