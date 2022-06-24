Turkey wildfire largely under control, Erdogan says

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that a wind-stoked wildfire that has been raging near a popular resort in southwestern Turkey has been “largely” brought under control. The fire erupted Tuesday near Marmaris on the Aegean Sea coast and spread rapidly. It drove hundreds of people from their homes. Erdogan said Friday an estimated 4,000 hectares (nearly 9,900 acres) of forest was affected by the fire. Authorities have detained a man who allegedly confessed to having started the fire. More than 2,500 firefighters and 41 water-dropping planes and helicopters were deployed to fight the blaze. A plane from Azerbaijan and three helicopters from Qatar joined their efforts.