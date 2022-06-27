Cyberattack forces Iran steel company to halt production

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Iran’s major steel companies says it was forced to halt production after being hit by a cyberattack, marking one of the biggest assaults on the country’s strategic industrial sector in recent memory. The state-owned Khuzestan Steel Company said in a statement on Monday that experts had determined the firm was unable to continue operations “due to technical problems and will be closed until further notice” following “cyberattacks.” The company’s website appeared to be out of service. The company didn’t blame any specific group for the assault, which constitutes just the latest example of an attack targeting the country’s services in recent weeks.