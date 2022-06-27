Frontier and Spirit stocks fall heading into key merger vote

By The Associated Press

Shares of Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines have tumbled just days ahead of a crucial shareholder vote on their proposed merger. Frontier shares fell more than 11% and Spirit lost 8% on Monday. Frontier CEO Barry Biffle says he’s optimistic that Spirit shareholders will approve Frontier’s latest stock-and-cash offer for Spirit when they vote on Thursday. If the shareholders reject Frontier, it would help clear the way for JetBlue to swoop in and buy Spirit.