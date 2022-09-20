Amid energy squeeze, Paris’ Champs-Elysees trims shop lights

PARIS (AP) — The committee governing Paris’ Champs-Elysees says it is switching off shop lights on the famed avenue hours earlier each night to help save energy as the war in Ukraine squeezes the electricity market in Europe. The plan announced Tuesday means that shop lights on the avenue will go dark at 10 p.m. instead of the current 1 a.m. It will take effect on Oct. 15. Shops on the avenue that remain open past 10 p.m. will “naturally” have an exemption, the committee said. The avenue’s dazzling Christmas illuminations will also be affected — and will now be switched off at 11:45 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.

