Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too

Airbnb hosts are facing an onslaught of frustrations born of renting out their properties to short-term guests. Certain guests have proven disrespectful of hosts’ homes, with some squatting illegally — and getting away with it — and others trashing properties with Silly String, feces and more. Even if guests are mostly pleasant and well-behaved, hosts are still discouraged by government regulations of short-term rental markets, including having to manage taxes on their own. Often caught between customers and the vacation rental monolith, small-time hosts are getting out of the Airbnb business. Increasingly, they’re being replaced by large-scale rental management companies.

