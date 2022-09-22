Taiwan plans to end quarantine requirement for arrivals

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is considering an end to its quarantine requirement for all arrivals in mid-October. The island has been one of the few places in the world that has held on to a quarantine for all arrivals throughout the course of the pandemic. In recent months, it has steadily reduced the previously 2-week-long quarantine. Officials with the Central Epidemic Command Center announced Thursday they were planning to end quarantine and change it to seven days of self-health monitoring. But the change is dependent on the pandemic situation over the next week in Taiwan. The expected date for the end of quarantine is Oct. 13.

