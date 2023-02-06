Kentucky Bourbon Trail attendance reaches record heights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Bourbon tourism reached new heights last year in Kentucky. Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed 2 million in 2022 for the first time. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association made the announcement Monday. It says visitors flocked to large and small distilleries as the attractions recovered quickly from pandemic-era restrictions. In the past decade, the “amber adventure” has soared by 370% in attendance. Gov. Andy Beshear says the Kentucky bourbon industry’s success isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Spirit companies have invested in new or expanded visitor centers to play up the industry’s heritage.

