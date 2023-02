Delta is raising pay as airlines cope with travel rebound

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says most of its workers will get a 5% pay raise in April. The airline said Tuesday it will also increase the amount of money available for merit raises. The pay hikes are for non-union employees including flight attendants, who have been the target of several close organizing campaigns by unions. The raises are smaller per year than ones that Delta’s union pilots are expected to vote on in a few weeks. Pilots will decide whether to ratify raises of more than 30% over four years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.