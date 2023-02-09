Asia shares mostly fall, eyeing inflation, earnings, growth

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. Investors are also scrutinizing an array of earnings reports coming from top companies around the world, which have been painting a mixed picture, depending on the sector, region and company. Benchmarks fell in Australia, South Korea and China, while gaining in Japan. Other data, like unemployment, are adding to the uncertainty. Next week will bring the release of U.S. and British inflation updates, as well as U.S. retail sales and industrial production data. Japan will give its gross domestic product number for the final quarter of last year. Shares dropped on Wall Street.

