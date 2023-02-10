Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say at least two people were killed and 20 others were injured when an apartment building collapsed in the country’s north. It said the collapse of the four-story building in the city of Damanhour was triggered by a ‘‘gas pipe explosion.’’ Search efforts are underway to find those still missing beneath the rubble. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. No further details were immediately provided. Egyptian media reports say the two dead are children. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where poor construction and shoddy building maintenance are common across the country

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.