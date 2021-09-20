Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

AP National News

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Police say four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived. The St. Paul Police Department said Monday it would be assuming the lead role in the investigation into the deaths of Matthew Pettus, his half-sister Jasmine Sturm, and her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota. The victims’ bodies were found by a farmer in a cornfield on Sept. 12 in Dunn County, roughly 60 miles east of St. Paul. Authorities say all four had been shot. A father and his adult son have been arrested in connection with the deaths.