India’s eastern coast on high alert as cyclone hits land

AP National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities in two Indian coastal states are on high alert with evacuations and preparations underway as a cyclone hit the eastern seaboard. The Indian Meteorological Department says Cyclone Gulab, coming in from the Bay of Bengal, began to make landfall late Sunday evening with wind speeds of up to 59 miles per hour. A number of National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the eastern state of Odisha and the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Forecasts say the storm will trigger heavy rains and possible flooding over the next few days. Trains have been canceled or rescheduled and authorities urged people to stay at home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to chief ministers in both states, assuring them of support.