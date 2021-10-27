Nicaraguans heading to Honduran border to be vaccinated

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras, one of the last countries in Central America to receive COVID-19 vaccine, has designated a portion of its stockpiles for citizens of neighboring Nicaragua as fewer Hondurans line up to be vaccinated. Since Monday, Nicaraguans have been flocking to the Nicaraguan border towns to be vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna, rather than the Cuban and Russian vaccines on offer in their country. The Honduran government set aside 100,000 doses for Nicaraguans and set up various vaccination sites for them along the border. In only San Marcos de Colon, more than 4,000 doses were given from Monday to Wednesday.